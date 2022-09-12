Two NGOs sign MoU to push entrepreneurship development 

By Christopher Tetteh

Sunyani, Sept. 12, GNA – InspiNest, a Sunyani-based hub has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) to push youth entrepreneurial innovations for livelihood improvements.

InspiNest seeks to empower young people through digital platforms to change their mind set towards entrepreneurship.

The MoU also sought to foster healthy collaborations between the two non-governmental organisations and harness the knowledge and skills of young people through digital innovation.

It would also establish a mutually beneficial relationship between the two organisations and complement each other for socio-economic empowerment of young people.

Mr Atta Akoto Senior, the President of the SYDA and Mr Felix Dumong, a Co-founder of InspiNest signed on behalf of their organisations at a short ceremony in Sunyani.

Later in an interview, Mr Akoto told the GNA the MoU also focused on helping the nation to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He said the SDGs one, two, four, five, eight and 10 remained the core values of the Association and expressed the hope that the agreement between the two organisations would help push and achieve set targets of the global goals.

On his part, Mr Dumong said the MoU would also strengthen relations in pursuing the development of the Sunyani Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

