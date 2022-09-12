Methodist Bishop calls for reintroduction of religious education in schools  

By Dennis Peprah/Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Sept. 12, GNA – The Right Reverend Daniel Kwasi Tannor, the Methodist Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, has called for a deepened collaboration between the church and the government for the reintroduction of religious education and church services in schools.

This would help to control indiscipline, acts of immorality and examination malpractices, he said and expressed concern about disturbing trends of promiscuity, lawlessness, alcoholism and drug abuse in schools, which must be tackled through a concerted approach.

Rt. Rev. Tannor made the call in Sunyani when he was speaking at the 25th Anniversary Seminar Series of the Sunyani Anglican Diocese on the topic: ”Redefining the Role of the Church in Education in 21st Century Ghana,” as part of activities to mark the silver Jubilee celebration of the diocese.

The seminar was on the theme: “In search of an Effective Educational System in the 21st Century Ghana.”

Rt. Rev. Tannor explained as partners in development, the church had a huge task to play and remained relevant aside from the spiritual growth of the people, saying the reintroduction of religious education and church services in schools would position the church well to help inculcate good moral and spiritual values in students.

“The church and the government must partner to undertake a deliberate policy that will strengthen the chaplaincy systems in schools,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Tannor advised Managers of religious education units to intensify supervision to help control absenteeism and indiscipline in schools and stressed the need to empower the heads to perform such duties effectively.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, commended the church for partnering with the government to push the development of the nation forward.

“While the state focuses on the physical, the church on the other hand centres on the spiritual development”, she said, saying the government remained appreciative of the roles churches played towards national progress.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani, said the diocese had outlined several activities in education, health and agriculture and sports to mark the anniversary celebration.

”We want the government to appreciate the fact that we are development partners because over the years the Anglican Church has supported the country by building schools, health facilities and other social amenities”, he said.

The anniversary celebration is on the theme: ”Celebrating 25 Years as Anglican Diocese of Sunyani and Reposition for Church Growth and Development” and it would be climaxed on October 30, this year with a thanksgiving service at the St. Anselm Cathedral in Sunyani.

GNA

