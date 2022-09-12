TLPCI climaxes 60th anniversary with ordination of new ministers  

By Caleb Kuleke

Tokokoe (V/R), Sept. 12 GNA -The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI) has ordained new ministers to climax its 60th anniversary held at Tokokoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The newly ordained ministers include five apostles, seven reverends, 19 pastors, four elders, a deaconess and five music ministers.

Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otoo, the General Overseer of the Church, who led the ordination, charged the ministers to give prayerful attention to their new portfolios so they could fulfil all the functions that were associated with them.

The General Overseer asked them to take heed to themselves and to live an impeccable life to be an example to members of the Church in their daily undertakings, holding the ministry of faith in a pure conscience.

He admonished them to strive with the help of God to promote and guard the faith of Jesus Christ the Lord as revealed in the Holy Scripture and fed and shepherd the flock the Lord purchased with his precious and priceless blood.

Apostle Otoo urged the new ministers to always seek the guidance of the holy spirit so they would become light and salt to the world, impacting positively on the lives of people and bringing them into the truth.

“The charlatans are becoming many,” he said and warned new ministers to conduct themselves in a manner worthy to the glory of the Lord, avoiding acts that would tarnish the image of the Church, the body of Christ.

Apostle Otoo said the Church was entering into a new phase, noting that at 60, people did not do things anyhow because it was a special year, where things were done with careful calculation to achieve perfection.

“Age 60 is a very mature stage in life and whatever is done, is done out of maturity to hit the target,” he said, and that the church has matured and has entered a new season where new things and experiences would be realised and new territories and souls would be won.

Quoting Isaiah 43 verse 19, the General Overseer said the time had come for the church to experience new blessings, new ideas, new grace, fresh anointing, fresh energy and fresh visitation to enable it to spring up.

The anniversary had activities including drama, the launch of the anniversary magazine, sod cutting to fence the church’s premises and health screening,

Professor Joseph Bediako Asare, a former Chief Psychiatrist of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, told Ghana News Agency that health screening was paramount to ensure that members were in good health to serve the Lord.

He urged the citizens to pay attention to their health and visit health facilities for regular check-ups and endeavour to exercise to remain healthy and productive.

Professor Asare, who is also a deacon in the church, underscored the importance of seeking early treatment to deal with mental health issues.

The Church was established by the late Apostle John Sam Amedzro at Peki-Blengo in the South Dayi District in the Volta on October 29, 1961. From a humble beginning, the church has now grown and spread across the globe with 210 branches.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

