Kadjebi: SIM Card re-registration witnesses a surge   

Credit Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 12, GNA – There has been a surge in SIM card re-registration in Kadjebi following the implementation of punitive measures announced by the National Communication Authority (NCA) last week.

Mr Divine Banibe, a Registration Officer at the Kadjebi Connect Store of MTN Ghana, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the high increase in subscribers could be linked to the NCA announcement of the blockage of SIM cards of unregistered subscribers.

He said the Office registered between 10 to 12 SIM cards on average daily before the announcement, but registration had gone up to between 20 to 35 SIM cards daily.

Mr Banibe appealed to subscribers to re-register their SIM Cards to avoid their cards from being blocked.

He urged patrons to take advantage of the short code *404# to register and validate their cards.

Miss Hellen Zewu, a form three student of Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School, who came to register her SIM Card, said she could not register because as a border, school authorities would not permit them to stay out for the exercise.

She said a lot more of her colleagues were on campus without having their SIM Cards re-registered.

Another Subscriber, who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity, said her Ghana Card had been declared invalid when she tried registering the SIM Card, so she had to travel to the National Identification Authority Regional Office at Dambai before the issue was resolved.

She said most subscribers were facing similar challenges without any fault of theirs, therefore, the Ministry of Communication and Digitisation should hasten slowly the SIM card re-registration exercise, or else most subscribers could lose their SIM Cards.

The Ministry had set July 31 as the deadline for the re-registration exercise but had to extend the period to September 30, this year.

This means that by the September deadline, all mobile subscribers, who could not register their SIM Cards cannot use their numbers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

