‘The people of Battor appreciate your efforts’ 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Battor (VR), Sept. 15, GNA – Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area and Vice President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his continuous support to the development of his area.

“We the people of Battor wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to the NPP government for other completed projects such as the Rural Enterprise Project, Electoral Commission Offices, the Ambulance Bay project, as well as the other on-going projects in the Battor Traditional Area within the North Tongu District of the Volta Region,” he said.

Togbe Patamia said these on the commissioning of a new District court building at Battor by President Akufo- Addo as part of his working visit to the Region.

He said the people of the area would remain grateful for the project, which would bring justice delivery close to the doorsteps of the people in the area “who hitherto, had to travel to Adidome and Sogakope and elsewhere to seek justice.”

Togbe Patamia appreciated the impact of the Free SHS policy on education in the Traditional Area.

He said as a result of the Free SHS programme, enrolment of students to the two Senior High Schools in the area has increased beyond their wildest imagination.

Togbe Patamia however appealed to the Akufo-Addo government for the provision of additional infrastructure such as Administration Blocks, Science Laboratories, Staff Bungalows for the Battor SHS and Aveyime SHS to improve on teaching and learning in the schools.

On other requests, Togbe Patamia mentioned among other needs, the completion of the town roads in Battor, Aveyime, and Mepe, the upgrading of the Sege-Battor -Mepe Highway, a Divisional Police Command at Battor -Dugame, and the reconstruction of the Battor to Asituare road with the construction of Volivo Bridge.

President Akufo-Addo, who was ending his two- day tour to some parts of the Volta Region at Battor, maintained that his government was a listening one and all the issues would be given attention in due course.

He said his visit was part of his aim to meet and interact with the people, listen to concerns and to assess the state of ongoing projects in the entire country.

Justice Victor Jones Dotse, Justice of the Supreme Court who represented the Chief Justice, said the new court would bring sanity to all disturbing issues in the area.

Among the team were Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways, Judicial Service officials, NPP Regional and Constituency executives, chiefs and queen mothers.

This brings to Seven, the number of regions visited by the President and his team.

