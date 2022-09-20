“Stop selling the players-Angry Kotoko supporters slam management  

Accra, Sept 20, GNA – Some irate fans of Asante Kotoko have slammed Management of the team following the club’s 3-1 defeat on penalties in the preliminary stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League against Burkinabe side, Kadiogo FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday.

Kotoko, after securing a 1-0 win in the first leg encounter against their opponents, could not hold on to their lead at home as Kadiogo FC triumph over them to sail through to the next stage of the competition.

According to the supporters, the team’s performance in the first leg encounter was better than the shambolic performance displayed at home.

Some claim the poor display of the club was not from the players, but the fault of the Management having sold most of their key players to foreign clubs.

The fans agitated that the current squad of the team was not one which could battle against the other African countries in the tournament.

The likes of Salifu Mudasiru, Fabio Gama, Ibrahim Moro and Frank Mbella Etouga were some key players missed in the clash.

“We are going to play the Champions league, and you sold all your key players and you brought in these inexperienced boys, how can they perform, our team is a bogus team,” they said

Speaking on their next Ghana Premier League game against Hearts of Oak, the supporters stated emphatically that they would not show up for their archrivals to disgrace their team right in front of them.

Asante Kotoko would battle their archrivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday, September 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

GNA

