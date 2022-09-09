Second Lady pledges 1,000 bags of cement for Techiman-Krobo Islamic hospital project

By Christopher Tetteh

Krobo (BE/R), Sept. 9, GNA – Mrs. Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, has pledged 1,000 bags of cement in support of the construction of an Islamic Hospital project at Krobo in the Techiman South Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The Islamic Mission Secretariat (IMS) is constructing the 100-bed capacity Hospital to enhance easy access to quality health care services delivery in the area.

Mrs. Bawumia gave the pledge when she addressed the 24th national conference of the Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat, held at Krobo.

The three-day conference was on the theme: “Combating the Negative Effects of Social Media: The Role of the Muslim Woman” and highlighted the roles of Islamic women in society.

She lauded the many contributions of the Secretariat and the Wing towards the development of the Muslim communities in the country.

Mrs. Bawumia emphasised that Muslim women played essential role in helping to stem rising social vices among Islamic youth and asked them to play such roles proactively and also guide them to moderate and use their social media productively.

”As Muslims, Allah commands us to protect our children and it is therefore our duty as Muslim women to ensure our children and other young people around us are not exposed to things that affect them negatively”, she said.

Hajia Mariam Suleman Nketia, the General Secretary of the Wing, commended the government for the implementation of social intervention policies such as Nation Builders Corps, and the You-Start programme and appealed to the government to do more to create jobs for the youth.

She explained the Mission and the Wing worked to promote unity and ensure peaceful co-existence between Muslims and other religious and faith groups to create a harmonious environment, thus facilitating accelerated national development.

Formed 27 years ago, Hajia Nketia explained, the Wing further championed the rights and dignity of women as well as the needy and the vulnerable in society.

GNA

