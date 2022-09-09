Government provides Otukwadwo community with a CHPS compound

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Otukwadwo (E/R), Sept 9, GNA – The Otukwadwo community and its surroundings in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern has been provided with a newly constructed CHPS compound by the government.

The facility has consulting, delivery, recovery and store rooms, out-patient department (OPD), and a dispensary. It has also been attached with nurses’ quarters and a borehole for regular supply of water.

Some of the beneficiary communities are Asikabew, Boahenkrom, Alafia, Lolobi and Kwaku Anuma.

Mr Kwadwo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the inauguration of the facility, said it would alleviate the plight of the people, particularly pregnant women from travelling far to seek healthcare.

He said the facility was a true manifestation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government’s commitment to the provision of quality healthcare to Ghanaians at their doorsteps.

Mr Buabeng said the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly has identified a number of CHPS centres within the area which were in deplorable state and gave the assurance of the Assembly’s determination and commitment to refurbish them to meet modern status.

He stated that the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh had pledged support by offering healthcare equipment to the centre and improved other facilities in the municipality.

Mrs Eunice Abuaku, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Health Director, who received the keys to the centre, thanked the government and the Municipal Chief Executive for the project.

Nana Opei Bosomprah II, the Chief of Otukwadwo, who chaired the function expressed gratitude to the government for locating the health facility in the community and that it had brought a great relief to the people who used to seek attention at far distance places.

He appealed for the early completion of work on the Patro – Nsawam road to facilitate transportation of food items from the area to the marketing centres.

