Rains, thunderstorms to be experienced in northern and southern sectors today  

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says cloudy conditions will be experienced across sectors of the country with few cases of intermittent rains of varying intensities over parts of the Northern and Southern halves this morning.

The afternoon will have a few areas of the middle and northern sectors experiencing thunderstorms or rains with partly cloudy conditions over most parts of the country.

However, early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

Parts of southern Ghana will experience rains and drizzle; other areas will also experience drizzle of varying intensity.

The Agency said that would make road slippery and visibility poorer and urged road users to be extra cautious.

