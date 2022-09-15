Queen urges residents of Fulanikope to accept immunisation initiatives 

By Caleb Kuleke

Fulanikope (V/R), Sept. 15, GNA – Mama Attrato II, Queen of Ho-Dome in the Volta Region, has urged residents in Fulanikope, farming community in the Ho Municipality to embrace immunisation initiatives by the state for guaranteed public health.

She said immunisation or vaccination were essential to personal and public health as they helped to stem the spread of diseases, thus important for all to be inoculated to protect “ourselves and children” against preventable diseases.

Mama Attrato said these in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Fulanikope when she led a team to sensitise the residents in the community on the need to avail themselves and their children of immunisation exercises as reports indicated apathy by the residents.

The Queen said the community was chosen for the sensitisation because a non-governmental organisation in health had indicated that residents disallowed their children to participate in polio vaccination exercises.

“They were also not availing themselves to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus,” she said, and this was not helpful in the country’s fight against the disease.

Mama Attrato implored colleague Queens in the country to engage their community members on the importance of immunisation show them love and encourage them to allow to be immunised.

The Queen Mother presented some gifts to the children, who were immunised to encourage parents, whose children were not vaccinated to also get them inoculated.

Mama Afiakumah II, Queen of Tsowu Afede, Clan of Ve-Deme in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region, who was part of the team commended Mama Attrato for championing the immunisation campaign.

She noted that immunisation was paramount in protecting society against preventable diseases and it was necessary that everyone get vaccinated for the common good of society.

Mama Afiakumah asked the residents to comply with governing policies in the country, adding that immunisation helped to build the immune system of citizens.

Emelia Kutorglo, a Community Health Nurse, told the GNA most children in the community were not immunised, a situation she described as worrisome.

She commended Mama Attrato for the sensitisation and was hopeful the education would bring positive attitude towards vaccination in the community.

Alhaji Ali Abdullah, Head of the community, was grateful to Mama Attrato and promised to ensure that all the residents, including their children availed themselves to be vaccinated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

