Patronage of SIM registration in Eastern Region encouraging — NCA

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Sept. 1, GNA – The National Communications Authority (NCA) Eastern Regional office says while participation in the ongoing SIM card registration is encouraging, it is still important for everyone to register to meet the September 30 deadline.

“To avoid complaint that I don’t have Ghana card, a requirement for the SIM registration, the exercise was extended from July 31 to September 30, 2022 so that everyone can secure a Ghana card and do the registration. We don’t want any individual’s SIM to be blocked,” Mr Anthony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Manager of the NCA, told Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday.

The NCA has liaised with the various telecommunication companies to ensure that every individual is properly captured and registered, he said, adding; “the SIM serves an important purpose in telecommunications”.

He said there were only two steps to the registration process: the first step required a self-registration by dialing *404#, and the second step necessitated a personal visit the network office for a biometric registration, which required their GPS address and Ghana card.

“Everyone should take advantage of the extension period and register their SIM because the procedures are simple,” he added.

The NCA, as a statutory body mandated to license and regulate electronic communication activities and services, is undertaking the national exercise to establish an integrity-based SIM registry to aid in the prevention of fraudulent activities.

To facilitate the process, the NCA has released the Self-Service Registration App, currently available on the Google Play Store, which the individual can download and register his or her SIM, at a fee.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

