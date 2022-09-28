Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area wins Most Outstanding Chief of the Year  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Sept. 27, GNA – Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI, the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, has emerged as the “Most Outstanding Chief of the Year” at the second edition of the Ghana Chieftaincy Awards.

The award comes after his sterling contribution and support towards improving sanitation in his area, which has promoted cleanliness among the citizenry and beyond.

Ehunabobrim Agyensaim was also awarded for his numerous track records and positive impact on promoting culture and tradition in Ghana and the world.

The programme offered a platform to honour chiefs, who have over the years, contributed to moving the entire institution of Chieftaincy in the country in a blighter light.

The ceremony, characterised by a rich royal traditional ambience, saw highly profiled traditional rulers, including Paramount chiefs and Queen mothers displaying beautiful regalia with ornaments to match.

The awards dinner was organised by the Obokese Foundation on the theme: “A call to the citizenry to help the promotion of the Chieftaincy Institution”.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, the Paramount Queen-mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, picked the Most Outstanding Queen Mother of the year for her continuous contribution towards the wellbeing of women and children in her Traditional Area.

In all, more than 30 chiefs and queen mothers across the country were awarded for distinguishing themselves in various areas of development.

Odeefuo Afrankwaa III, Omanhen of Bremen Traditional Area, received the Leadership and Governance award; Obrempong Hema Dekyi XVI, Omanhen of Upper Dixcove, Best in Education; Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Diaspora Integration; Oseadeayo Kwesi Kenin I, Omanhen of Atti-Morkwa Traditional Area, Environmental Protection and Sustainability, and Nii Ostinti, Omanhen of Sempe picked the Best in Sanitation award.

Naba Tandegrewankugre Asobayire V, the Paramount Chief of Kologo Traditional Area emerged winner of Peace and Mediation while Science and Technology went to Naba Alebzire Olando Ayamga Awini III, the Chief of Naga Traditional Area in the Kassana-Nankana District of the Upper East Region.

Of the queen mothers, Nana Mbroba Dabo I, Paramount Queen mother of Anomabo Traditional Area was awarded best in Agriculture and Industrialisation while Nana Abena Gyamfua I, Paramount Queen-mother of Attandanso Traditional Area was best in Education.

The award also recognised Puanab Alasbuudi Abugrago Azoka I, Queen-mother of Kusuag Traditional Area, for her distinguished contribution to Diaspora Integration; Naakye Dode Akaabi IVX, Queen-mother of Awutu Traditional Area, took the Innovation award and Dzedze Gbala Nyagasiwaa II, Queen-mother Nyabo Traditional Area won the Promotion of Culture award.

They all received plaques.

Three high-profile personalities were honoured with citations for their distinguished roles in their respective fields of endeavour.

They are Sir Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre of Awareness (COA) Global Peace and Prophet Nana Mokmajeeba Jehu Appiah, Founder of Mosama Disco Christo Church.

Sir Sam Jonah was honoured for his commitment to influencing others to reach their full potential and continuous effort to uplift Ghanaians and advance the interest of Africans everywhere.

Professor Ato Duncan, for his ongoing commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of humanity and his mission of advancing World Peace through the proper use of medicine.

Prophet Jehu Appiah also received an honorary award for his efforts to instil African-centered knowledge in the minds of his church members that sought to support the African liberation of mental slavery agenda.

Daasabre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Board Chairman of the awards, in his speech, said the award scheme sought to celebrate the Ghanaian culture and tradition.

He applauded the winners for their efforts in assisting the Sustainable Development Goals of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

