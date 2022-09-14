Our partners are key in achieving our goals – Plan Ghana Int. 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept 14, GNA – Mr Sulemana Gbana, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area (SPIIA) Manager, Plan Ghana International, says the organisation values the importance of its partners in achieving its objectives.

He said the organisation placed a premium on the work of its partners as they played a key role in its success and “we cannot achieve our objectives alone without our partners.”

Mr Gbana said these in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the 2023 Financial Year Project Start-up meeting of SPIIA in Ho, aimed to share with partners its new country policy and strategy.

The Manager said when partners clearly understood the country’s strategy, processes of planning, implementation, and review, they would offer their maximum support and participate fully in their activities.

He said the organisation would continue to strengthen its partnership with governmental departments and agencies, youths and local non-governmental organisations and roll out programmes that would benefit the people.

Mr Gbana said over the years they had implemented programmes which benefited a lot of people, especially children, and would continue to do more and appealed for support from all including the media.

He said the organisation created opportunities for children to improve their reading and learning skills, built capacity for teachers and improved the level of sanitation in its operational communities.

The SPIIA Manager said their purpose; “Striving for just a world that advances children’s rights and equality for girls” remained unchanged.

Dr Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, Afadjato South District Education Director commended Plan Ghana International for its inventions in the district, which she said were having positive impacts on the lives of children.

She disclosed to GNA that child abuse was common in the area and that some guardians engaged their children in subservient jobs thereby making them miss classes.

The Director said there was a high level of truancy in the area because most children were engaged in farming, and this was affecting their education.

She said the Directorate had rolled out a home visit programme being spearheaded by the Gender Officer to educate parents and guardians on the essence of a child being in school.

This, she said, with other programmes being carried out by Plans Ghana International was helping to reduce the situation as some parents and guardians were no longer engaging their children in work that prevented them from staying in school.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

