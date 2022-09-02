Oheneyere Anti calls on parents to encourage their children to read 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – Oheneyere Gifty Anti, The Host of Standpoint Show, has called on parents to encourage their children to cultivate the habit of reading and developing a passion for books.

She said every child has the potential and with encouragement and support they could bring out the best in themselves through reading.

Oheneyere Anti gave the advice at the Perbi Cubs’ Celebration of Champions, an event by Perbi Cub Library Services to celebrate school pupils, who have emerged as top readers and schools that won inter-school reading quizzes.

Perbi Cubs started as a children’s library in Ghana some three years ago with the dream of creating a culture of reading among the younger generation.

Perbi Cub Library Services is an evidence-based literacy-promoting endeavour that desires to see enlightened people of African descent, who are a product of an enviable national culture of leisure reading.

It aims at nurturing well-rounded children using its “Lions Inspire Cubs’ programme and reading track and activities based on the GES Curriculum.

She said reading opened the minds to various possibilities and builds the confidence and boldness of whoever endeavours to read.

She said there were a lot of benefits that come from reading, urging the children to pay attention anytime they decided to read.

“Anytime, you come across any unfamiliar words, first check the dictionary or ask for assistance from an elderly person,” she added.

The Author of Five Books said, “Success comes when preparation meets opportunities in life.”

Oheneyere Anti commended the management of Perbi Cubs for the continued support to encourage children to read more.

The Show Host used the opportunity to inspire the children with some of her life-changing stories.

Mrs Anyele Perbi, Co-Founder of Perbi Cubs, said, “we desire to see an enlightened people of African descent who are a product of an enviable national culture of leisure reading.

She said at Perbi Cubs, there were thousands of thoroughly researched resources that were available to the children in the reading community affectionately referred to as Cubs.

The Cubs are engaged in exciting reading challenges, videos, webinars, fun competitions, and quizzes to help them better their scope of knowledge and their creative capacities.

She said before Covid-19, Perbi Cubs was operating in partnership with schools and lending only hard copy books to the children.

“As a result of Covid- 19, we have gone online and currently operate as a digital library,” she added.

She said Perbi Cubs believed in an affirming, encouraging, holistic and fun learning environment where children learn to love to read and reap the many benefits from that.

Certificates were presented to Perbi Cubs Vacation Readathon with top readers being Ariel Amoonoowa Asman, Delaenam Hiagbe Kofi Jnr. and Dove Bedi.

The Inter-school reading Quiz had St Martin de Porres – Dansoman (represented by: Andrea Archea and Jeremiah Mawunyo) emerging winners and The Light Academy (represented by: Dove Bedi and Wesley Amoonoo Nyankson) came second.

The third position went to Alsyd Academy (represented by: Giovanni Niatse Adjei and Yaw Mantey) and vine Christian school (represented by: Esene Amegah and Justin Blankson) took the fourth position.

GNA

