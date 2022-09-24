NYA launches Young Generational Leaders Programme 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 24, GNA – The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has launched a youth leadership empowerment programme to help develop skills of young people.

It is dubbed: “Young Generational Leaders Empowerment Programme” and seeks to build leadership skills of school prefects at various Senior High Schools in the region for national development.

It is being piloted at Tamale Senior High School where all the 68 newly-elected school prefects were taken through leadership principles, initiatives and skills needed in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, speaking during the event in Tamale, said, ”The quality of leadership skills needed for national growth and development will depend on the quality of skills invested into the younger generation.”

He said it was necessary that young people, who assume leadership positions at the various educational institutions, were given the needed orientation on leadership to help them perform their duties effectively, hence the programme.

Mr Osman Ibn Sheriff, Guidance and Counseling Coordinator at Tamale Senior High School, expressed the need for more collaborative efforts towards providing effective mentorship and coaching to boost young people’s capabilities in leadership.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

