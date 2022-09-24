Crime Check Foundation installs drinking water system for Awutu Topiasi

By D.I. Laary

Topiasi (C/R), Sept. 24, GNA – The Crime Check Foundation has built a mechanised borehole for the people of Awutu Topiasi, a farming community near Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region, relieving inhabitants of perennial drinking water challenges.

The drinking water supply system for the residents of Topiasi is one of several water projects of a similar nature carried out by the Crime Check Foundation in underserved areas around the country, including Ghana Prison Service facilities.

“Their difficulty in getting clean water is now a thing of the past. The residents will no longer walk long distances to draw contaminated muddy water from a well dug in the bush,” Alhaji Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, said.

Addressing the community during the handing over event, he said providing potable drinking water to Topiasi was in memory of his late wife, Amina Oppong Kwarteng, who passed on at age 44 on June 18 this year after a short illness in Turkey.

“Since her death, friends and families have been sharing their fond testimonies about her life,” he said, and that he was inspired by the need to be kind to those in need, which had been the symbol of his late wife, Amina.

He encouraged the public to make the most of their challenges to support the less privileged in society, but not to wait until they have enough before sharing with others.

He said, “We ask for God to bless us to be wealthy, but the wealth should be that which we can use to do benevolence. Some of us would want to wait till we have an overflow of wealth before we start being kind. ”

“To be blessed, you need to give out of your difficulties. So we cannot sit in electricity while the people of Topiasi drink muddy water. It is out of this generosity that this facility is borne.”

“It behoves us to help those in need while they are alive. Sacrifices bring blessings and favour from God, so let us do good because our wealth is not for us. ”

The borehole is expected to solve the regular dearth of potable water in the Topiasi community, as it would provide hundreds of residents with a constant flow of clean drinking water.

Some community elders and residents, who were excited about the new development indicated that their old boreholes continually broke down, and that accessing clean water had been hectic, especially for women and schoolchildren who had to always trek long distances for water.

“The old boreholes we have are all faulty, so we trek into the bush to fetch muddy water for consumption. So, the newly constructed borehole will help in the prevention of any water-borne disease,” they stated.

The Head of Ahmadiyya Mission, Kasoa Zone, Alhaj Ismael Yeboah, who led the commissioning, urged people of the Islamic faith to be steadfast in times of challenges such as death and hunger, which God uses to test their trust in Him.

He urged the elders and community members to ensure that the new water facility is properly kept so that it can serve the purpose for which it was built, stating, “Cleanliness is part of our faith, so the facility should always be maintained to prolong its lifespan.”

On behalf of Chief of Topiase Nai Quarshiefio, a community elder, Nii Amu expressed gratitude to Alhaji Kwarteng for providing the people with the water supply system, which he noted was a great relief to the people.

