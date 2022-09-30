NSA closes down national stadia following league suspension 

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – The National Sports Authority (NSA), has closed down all national stadia following the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to suspend the betPawa Premier League due an injunction by the Human Rights High Court.

A statement released by the NSA said, “Management of the National Sports Authority wishes to inform the general public especially the Ghana Premier League clubs that all match venues under the auspices of the authority are closed for the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League until further notice”.

It further stated that, due to the Human Right High Court decision, it was right for the Authority to close down all facilities to league matches till the injunction would be lifted.

According to NSA, this was a huge loss to the government and other stakeholders who have invested in the league.

The NSA finally urged the Ghana Football Association to speed up processes to address this issue in order to resume the betPawa Premier League as soon as possible.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

