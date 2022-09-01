NSA Boss pledges support for the development of roller sports 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Sept. 1, GNA – Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has pledged his support for the development of roller and kho-kho sports in Ghana.



He made this pledge during a dialogue with Mr. Kportufe Johnson Gameli, President of the Kho-Kho Federation of Ghana and West African Roller Sports General Secretary.



Prof. Twumasi, during the discussion, said he would accord maximum support to the promotion of the sports.



According to Prof. Twumasi, the development of these sports would be prioritised and maximum attention given to their growth.



The discussion also covered the journey of these least-sponsored sports thus far, highlighting the various challenges they were faced with.



Mr. Gameli pleaded with the NSA Director to help secure land for the building of a multipurpose facility for roller sports, Kho-Kho, and other disciplines in Ghana.

The roller sport, which is an Olympic sport, uses human-powered vehicles that use rolling either by gravity or pushing techniques, while Kho Kho is an Indian traditional sport, the second most popular traditional game in India.

GNA

