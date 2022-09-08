MyteeYardman drops his 15th song titled “unstoppable”  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 09, GNA – Sensational rising star known in the music industry as MyteeYardman has dropped his 15th song titled “unstoppable”.

The song produced by Dosty Beats Productions tells the zeal and passion from his past experiences in his music career.

Mytee Yardman, who started singing at the age of four in school, when he joined the cultural arts in school to develop his talent said the motivation behind his music career has been his background.

“Growing up in the trenches of Accra and I had nothing to offer, as a young man with no support from anyone,” he stated.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, he said “unstoppable” had been one of his most enthusiastic songs amongst the 15th songs he is written.

“I want to stand strong and prove I’m among the best in the industry. I want to be the face of Ghana music both within and outside,” he added.

According to him, the Ghana music industry was developing and there were more ways to get listeners attention than before, adding that the situation had also given underground artistes the opportunity to be heard and know.

MyteeYardman has been in the music industry for four years which has given him the feature and exposure to other artistes like Stonebwoy.

His upcoming project, “Road to Success” a mixtape which has four tracks will be his album to be released soon.

Listen to “unstoppable” here https://youtu.be/HK5dqhfiSKk

GNA

