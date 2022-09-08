Man convicted for spending cash mistakenly credited to his account, claims money was gift from God

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept. 08, GNA – A 21-year-old unemployed man who withdrew and spent GHS17, 812 cedis mistakenly credited to his bank account has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Felix Kwame Akakpo declined to refund the money to the bank because the “Money was a gift from God.”

Charged with stealing, Akakpo pleaded guilty.

Accused told the court that his family was ready to assist him refund the money to the bank and that the court should have mercy on him.

The accused admitted that what he did was wrong, adding that all those he used the money to assist had turned their back on him.

A lawyer who acted as a friend of the court, prayed the Court to hand down a non-custodial sentence as he was a first offender, and he had readily admitted his guilt and was ready to refund the money.

Prosecution led by Police Inspector Clemence Takyi informed the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that the accused was a first offender.

The Court in sentencing Akakpo, said it considered accused’s admission of the offence, the fact that accused was also ready to refund the money and was a first offender.

It therefore convicted the accused person on his own plea and sentenced him to pay a fine of GHS 1,800 in default serve a 20-day jail term.

The court further ordered the convict to refund the money to the complainant.

The case of prosecution was that the complainant, name withheld, is a banker and she works with UBA Bank Ghana Limited.

Prosecution said Akakpo resided at Spintex, Accra.’

On April 26, this year, Prosecution said the complainant while on duty at the bank, mistakenly transferred an amount of GHS17,812 to Fidelity Bank account number 2100406642414, belonging to the convict.

Inspector Takyi said a few days after, the complainant detected the error and tried to reverse the transfer but was informed that Akakpo had withdrawn the money.

According to the prosecution, when Akakpo was contacted on phone to return the money, he declined with the explanation that “it is a gift from God.”

Prosecution said a report was made to the Police which led to Akakpo’s arrest.

During investigations, prosecution said Akakpo admitted the offence, but he could not account for the money.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

