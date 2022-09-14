Music Album Gives Voice to Endangered Species in Bulgaria’s Eastern Rhodope Mountains

Sofia, Sept. 15, (BTA/BTA) – An album with recordings of nature sounds aims to raise funds for the protection of the Eastern Rhodope mountains’ endangered animals and the reintroduction of species who once inhabited the area, such as the European bison and the Black vulture. The album “Priziv” [Call] was recorded within the Call in Support of Endangered Species in the Rhodopes campaign of a local mineral water bottling company, which will make a donation to the cause based on streaming numbers.

The donation will go to Rewilding Rhodopes, a Bulgarian foundation working on preserving the Eastern Rhodope mountains’ biodiversity.

The album was produced and recorded by electronic musician Angel Simitchiev. It consists of eight thematic pieces combining atmospheric ambient music and animal sounds from the Rhodopes, including that of the endangered Red deer and Griffon vulture.

The 40-minute-long album is available on Spotify and YouTube, with each stream equaling help for the Eastern Rhodope populations of the wolf, fallow deer, Egyptian vulture, and Konik, among others.

BTA/GNA

