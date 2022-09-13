MP facilitates construction of Health Centre 

By Mohammed Balu

Silbelle, (UW/R), Sep. 13, GNA – Mr Mohammed Sukparu Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West constituency, has facilitated the construction of a health centre for the Silbelle community.

The facility has a consulting room, an Out-Patient-Department (OPD), Laboratory and vaccination centre.

Other facilities include a pharmacy and male and female wards, which were all equipped with beds and other equipment.

The Qatari Charity funded the construction, which took six months to complete following a request made by the MP.

During a handing over of the facility to the community, Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, promised to continue to lobby and engage development partners to ensure the socio-economic wellbeing of the constituents.

The MP said the Qatari Charity had agreed to add a borehole and a mosque to the facility whilst he had also taken the obligation to extend electricity to the clinic.

He called for continuous unity among the people since it was only unity that could bring development.

Dr Mathias Pogri Tengan, the Sissala West Director of health services, said having been in the district for a short while, he noticed the hard work the people were putting in to improve health infrastructure.

The Director said: “Our work as health workers is already spelt out for us, and very soon, you will see more health workers here and as they come, we encourage you to see them as your people and work with them”.

Dr Tengan said the facility would receive a nurse and a midwife within a month and assured that in three months the facility would be elevated to a health centrre to provide quality health care for the people.

He expressed gratitude to the MP and his partners for the magnificent structure.

Dr Mohammed Hafiz Amadu, Director of Social Welfare Manager, Qatari Charity said the charity was working to complement government’s efforts to provide not only in education, but water and sanitation, (WASH) and urged the community to help take care of the facility.

Kuoro Kazie Navie IV, the Divisional Chief of the Silbelle community, said the location of Silbelle made it difficult for residents to access health care from Gwollu and appealed to the authorities to get the facility resourced to start providing quality healthcare services.

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the DCE for the area thanked the Qatari Charity for the gesture and promised effective collaboration with the Ghana Health Service to ensure the early operationalization of the facility.

GNA

