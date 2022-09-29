Mobile Application Provides Access to Health Records in Bulgaria

Sofia, Sept 29 (BTA/GNA) – “Digitalization in healthcare is a step in the right direction. Through a mobile application citizens can access test and checkup results, prescriptions and referrals. This improves patients control over the health system,” said Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev on Thursday at the presentation of the eHealth Mobile Application.

The application, which has been developed by Information Services AD provides access to personal health records and the data entered in the National Health Information System about online examinations, referrals, prescriptions, vaccines, and lab results is consolidated.

By the end of the year the application will be upgraded with extra features, which will give access to e-admissions, medical histories, notifications about planned admissions, medical board evaluations, chronic diseases. A feature will give parents access to the patient files of their children.

BTA/GNA

