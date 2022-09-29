Ghana Armed Forces to host international conference on terrorism and organised crimes 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will for the first time host the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC) on combating terrorism and transnational organised crimes.

The two-day-Conference, to be held on October 11 and 12, 2022, would be supported by Great Minds Events and Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute.

In a press release signed by Naval Captain M A Larbi, Director of Public Relations and copied the Ghana News Agency, it said the event would be dubbed “Strengthening International Collaboration to combat terrorism and transnational organised crimes”.

“The Conference is expected to bring together delegates from the top hierarchy of Armed Forces, Government, Law Enforcement Agencies Academia, Military Solution Providers and other stakeholders in the defence industry from Africa and beyond, it said.

It added that various international security experts would also be in attendance as Speakers and Panelists.

The main purpose of the IDEC, it said was to deliberate on the growing threat of terrorism and other transnational crimes that posed significant security concerns in the Region and strategies to address emerging security concerns comprehensively.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

