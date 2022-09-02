Minister tasks assembly staff to discharge their duties effectively  

By Mohammed Balu

Gwollu, (UW/R), Sept. 2, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has appealed to the staff of the Sissala West District Assembly to effectively discharge their responsibilities to the people and the government.

“As part of the assembly, your primary responsibility is to ensure government business moves smoothly, you are the one tasked to carry it out, hence, we expect you to give the government your maximum support and cooperation”, Dr Salih said.

The Minister said this in Gwollu when he interacted with staff of the Sissala West District Assembly as part of a day’s working visit to the district.

He also inspected the progress of work on the Agenda 111 hospital project in the district and called on the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, Kuoro Buktie Liman.

Dr Salih indicated that he had not heard of any negative report about the staff of that assembly and encouraged them to “work hard so we don’t deny the people what the government has for them”.

He also urged the staff to support the District Chief Executive (DCE), who represented the President in that district, in the discharge of her duties.

“I expect of you, unity of purpose especially the staff as it is only in unity that we can achieve the maximum from you and the population at large,” Dr Salih observed, urging them to eschew lackadaisical attitude towards work.

He expressed concern about reports, which suggested that some staff of the assembly do not stay in the district but only reported to work on Mondays and left by Tuesday, saying, “Such acts will not inure to our collective benefit, no matter your challenges, your services will not go unnoticed.”

On the Agenda 111 hospital project in the district, the Minister expressed worry that it was lagging out of the five hospitals being built in the region.

“I have directed the two contractors working on the project to see me in my office to ensure whatever challenges and support they need that we can give to them to ensure the project is completed according to schedule,” Dr Salih said.

He said they were not satisfied with the progress of work on the project and threatened to terminate the contract if the situation did not change.

“We are very serious about it and we would not allow anybody to deny the people of Sissala West a district hospital,” he stated.

The Minister acknowledged that the country was going through some challenges but gave the assurance that very soon, through the prudent management and good leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they would overcome the challenges and Ghana will be good for everyone.

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the DCE, assured the people that the deplorable nature of the roads and the slow pace of the Agenda 111 project would soon see some improvement and appealed for a vehicle for the police in the district as the current one was faulty.

GNA

