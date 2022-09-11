Let’s Not Forget the Spiritual Message of Drinking Water Fountains — Bulgarian Architect Desislava Dimitrova

Bratsigovo, Southern Bulgaria, Sept 11, (BTA/GNA) – Drinking water fountains have always been the veins of a settlement; they used to be built at the very start of a settlement’s construction to protect it, Architect Dessislava Dimitrova of the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria told BTA.

The topic of stone-made drinking water fountains was on the programme of the three-day forum “Bratsigovo: The Stone Flow of Time”. BTA is a media partner of the programme.

“Historically, drinking water fountains were built in settlements’ central squares and people gathered there to communicate. Nowadays, with everyone having drinking water at home, people no longer attach such significance to drinking water fountains,” Dimitrova argued.

“We do not regard them as a gathering centre and we thus forget the spiritual message they used to carry,” she added.

One of the main ornaments used on both sides of stone-made drinking water fountains is the star, which sends the message that water and light have merged into one.

According to Dimitrova, it is important to remember this and in the future to value water’s message and the spirit.

The southern Bulgarian town of Bratsigovo, which is known for its rich mineral water resources, has three historic drinking water fountains, one of which dates back to 1791. Unfortunately, none of them work, she recalled.

Dimitrova argued that new concepts should be created on how drinking water fountains in Bulgaria should look like and how to preserve the message of flowing water.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

