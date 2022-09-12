Let us review rules to bring dignity to chieftaincy in Zongos – Fanyinama  

By Muyid Deen Sulemana

Kumasi Sept. 12 GNA – Alhaji Yussif Hussein Fanyinama, Vice President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, has urged the Council to review its rules and policies on installing chiefs in Zongo communities.

This is to help strengthen the authority of the Council to bring order and control over the increasing rate of disrespect of some youth chiefs to the elderly chiefs in their communities.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the installation of Alhaji Dawood Akini Mohammed as the new Sarkin Adini of Ghana, Alhaji Fanyinama pointed out that if care was not taken the chieftaincy institution would lose its relevance in the Zongo communities.

This, he attributed to the high rate of insolence among the youth chiefs, saying “the chieftaincy institution in Zongo communities has no future if these chiefs were not controlled”.

‘Sarkin Adini’ literally means ‘the chief of religion’ and the responsibility of the chief of the religion of Ghana is to ensure that, the true tenets of the Islamic religion are followed.

Alhaji Fanyinama said the alarming rate at which the youth chiefs believed that “everybody is everybody and nobody is nobody” in the Zongo communities needed urgent attention.

He suggested that the time had come to vigorously vet aspiring Zongo chiefs to ascertain their capabilities to rule a community with the true customs and traditions of the people.

Alhaji Fanyinama called for increased education to ensure that would-be chiefs followed the true customs and traditions of the people to bring the needed peace and development to their communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

