Kremlin: Putin, Macron speak about Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Moscow/Paris, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) - According to information from the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone about the critical situation at the Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya.

According to a Kremlin statement on Sunday, Putin had called for international intervention in Ukraine to stop its attacks on the plant. Kiev, for its part, has repeatedly accused Russian troops of firing on the nuclear power plant, which has been under its control since March.

Macron stressed that the Russian occupation was the reason for the dangerous situation at the nuclear power plant, the Elysée Palace announced. He demanded the withdrawal of the Russian troops. In addition, the recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must be followed, he said.

Shortly before, it had become known that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant had to be completely shut down. According to the Ukrainian nuclear authority Enerhoatom, all lines of communication to the power grid were temporarily interrupted due to shelling. The Russian side also confirmed the shutdown of the power plant, where two IAEA staff members are still on site to monitor the situation.

Macron also reportedly addressed food security. Russia must ensure that countries where food is scarce continue to be supplied, he said.

GNA

