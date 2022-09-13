Kasoa-Bawjiase Road: Drivers express joy over sod-cutting for construction 

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Sept 13, GNA – Drivers plying the Ofaakor-Papaase-Bawjiase road have expressed joy over the sod-cutting by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the commencement of work on the Kasoa-Bawjiase road.

Work on that stretch in the Awutu-Senya East Municipality and Awutu-Senya West District started in earnest right after the sod cutting.

The President, as part of his recent tour of the Central Region, performed the ceremony giving hope to residents and commuters plying that deplorable road.

Some drivers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said they were hopeful that when completed it would facilitate movement of goods and services.

Mr Kwasi Agyeman, a taxi driver, said they usually had to repair their vehicles, which broke down frequently as a result of the bad nature of the road.

“The road, as you can see, is very bad, and that makes some drivers feel reluctant plying it. One have to visit the mechanic every three to four days because of the deplorable road so I hope that, when completed, it will ease the stress on us,” he said.

Samuel Asante, another driver, said the road from Kasoa to Papase was so bad that it became difficult moving beyond Ofaakor from Kasoa.

The 16km road, according to the Deputy Minister of Roads, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, was expected to be completed in September, 2024.

Some residents of Oklu Nkwanta and Papase said they found it difficult to reach their homes, especially at night, because most drivers declined to pick them.

The stretch is a major road that links Swedru to Asamankese and other towns in the Eastern Region but due to its nature, drivers moving to Swedru had to use the Winneba Highway.

The GHC93.9 million construction work, being funded with part of proceeds from the consolidated fund, would be expanded by 12.3 metres with works including clearing of bituminous surfaces, construction of concrete drains and bridges and installation of road markings and signs.

It is being undertaken by General Construction and Development Limited.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

