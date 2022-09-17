Daikin inverter air-conditioners now in Ghana  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA – Daikin, the world’s leading air-conditioning manufacturer, has introduced air-conditioners with high levels of efficiency and real economical solutions onto the Ghanaian market.

The inverter air-conditioners, designed with the best technological innovations, are not expensive and have less operating cost.

Mr Masaaki Miyatake, Chairman and President, Daikin Middle East and Africa, said this during a technical presentation of Daikin Innovative Solution for Residencial Application.

With 90-years of experience, Daikin’s innovations in the use of various technologies to control temperature, humidity, and purity of the air in an enclosed space, makes it a leading Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer.

The inverter air conditioner uses microprocessors to control the speed of it’s compressor motor to match the required output.

Once the room is cool or warm, an inverter air conditioner lowers the speed of the motor to save energy and maintain the desired temperature.

Mr Miyatake told the Ghana News Agency that they were committed to delivering quality, sustainable and green market for all.

“Daikin envisions a society where people and space are healthier and more comfortable while reducing the environmental impact,” he said.

He said the air-conditioners, which were environmental friendly could last between 15 and 20 years.

Mr El Achkar Slaibe Christian, Chief Executive Officer, Fox Cooling, a Distributor, said the core benefits to the Ghanaian market were energy efficiency and power saving.

He said: “The environment is our main worry and if we do not ensure clean environment and save energy, the future of Ghana will be at risk.”

Mr Hubert Nsoh Zan, Assistant Manager, Energy Efficiency, Inspection and Enforcement at the Energy Commission, said the Commission had put in place standards and labeling certification to ensure that products coming into Ghana met the minimum performance standards.

In curbing the influx of sub-standard and imitations, he said it was important for the companies to register with the Commission the names of the companies and their brands “so that the database is able to tell us who brings what brands into the country.”

Diakin air-conditioners are sold in over 160 countries, including Ghana.

