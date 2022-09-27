Ho gears up to host JEA Mills memorial Lecture 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 27, GNA – The Volta Regional capital, Ho, is gearing up for the Volta and Oti edition of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture, slated for September 29, 2022.

The event will be held at Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and is expected to attract people from all walks of life.

It is dubbed: “The Man John Evans Atta Mills-Ten Years On” and the keynote speaker will be Professor Fred Binka, Foundation Vice Chancellor of UHAS and a recipient of the Order of the Volta Award during the 2007 Presidential Awards.

Other speakers include Most Rev. Gabriel Mantey, Catholic Bishop of Jasikan Diocese, Dr. Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng, Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of the Association of Ghana Industries.

The event will be chaired by Nana Soglo Allo IV, Paramount of Likpe Traditional Area.

Mr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Lecture for Volta and Oti, at a press conference in Ho, said a book containing speeches and addresses delivered by the late former president during his tenure as president would be launched at the lecture.

The book, he said, would be launched by Mr. Francis Nyonyo Agboada, Member of Council of State, representing the Volta Region, adding that the legacy of the late President Mills in the Fourth Republic of Ghana remained outstanding.

He said though the late President Mills did not finish his term, his short period at the helm of affairs of the country left a lasting impression on the governance and the politics of the country.

Mr. Kludjeson said the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage was formed with the aim of amplifying the ideas he stood for and to instill these ideas in the present and future generations.

The chairman said the Heritage has decided to focus on good governance, law, sports and taxation as focal areas to promote through its work in immortalising the former President.

He said the vision of the Heritage was to inspire humanity for a better society, and its mission was to promote Mill’s unique view of society to cause positive action in strengthening democratic values and human advancement.

Mr. Kludjeson said the strategic objectives of the heritage were to continue to deepen the legacy of the JEA Mills excellence in law, taxation and sports, build and project his brand, a model servant leader who invested in his people and engaged in charity.

He said the former President was noted for his zeal for creating a better Ghana for all, and his restless quest for excellence and integrity were unmatched in ensuring that Ghanaians had nothing but the best.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

