Grammy Awards CEO pledges support to the Kwadaso Creative Arts SHS  

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA- Mr Harvey Jay Mason Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of Grammy Awards, has pledged to support the Creative Arts Senior High School (CASHS) at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region to become a top-notch Creative Arts training institution in Africa.

He explained that the institution which was strategically located would be assisted to become a Creative Arts skills hunting and development centre for the country and beyond.

Mr Mason Jnr said this in Accra when he paid a courtesy call on Dr Yaw Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in Accra.

This was in a statement from the Ministry copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

His visit to the Ministry took place after meeting with various stakeholders in the music and hospitality industry in the country.

From Ghana, Mr Mason Jnr will be travelling to Rwanda to attend the 13th edition of the Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Awards slated for September 29, 2022, at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda where he has been nominated to pick a global award.

The CEO lauded Dr Adutwum and the Government for the effort being made to help transform the nation’s economy through education.

He lauded the Education Minister for his role in establishing the Creative Art School to unearth talents in the creative arts sector in the country and the rest of Africa.

Dr Adutwum commended him for choosing to visit Ghana and for his desire to support the development of the Creative Arts industry in the country.

He assured him of his preparedness to collaborate with him and other partners to get the best support for the nation.

Dr Adutwum who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe declared his readiness to partner with the Grammy Institution towards building a strong curriculum for the CASHS at Kwadaso.

“We are trying our possible best to change the old paradigm and the state of education in the country and other initiatives which affected the nation’s development agenda,” he said.

Harvey Jay Mason Jr. is an American record producer, songwriter, movie producer, and CEO of the Recording Academy in the United States.

GNA

