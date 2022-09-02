“Give Asamoah Gyan the chance”- Kwesi Donsu backs Gyan’s wish 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA- Medeama SC Captain, Kwesi Donsu has thrown his weight behind former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan’s wish to earn a call-up for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar this year.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time goal-scorer for the Black Stars (51 goals), expressed his desire to don the national colours again, stating that, though he had been out of competitive football for about two years due to injuries, he could be the “Roger Milla” for the Black Stars at the global football showpiece.

The 36-year-old said he has been training to get his body back in shape and active to be available for selection at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Donsu said, “Asamoah Gyan has not retired from international football and if the technical team wants him, why not invite him. Black Stars is there for everyone and once Gyan can play, why not give him a chance to help us”.

“If Gyan is fit, why not call him because of his impact on the field. He is a senior player and has the experience in football which could be helpful to the young ones. Everybody deserves a chance and we want to do well to move Ghana football forward.”

The last time Gyan donned the national jersey was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where Ghana exited at the group stage and last competitive game was for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League before the 2021/22 league season.

Gyan, the former Sunderland player is Africa and Ghana’s all-time highest goal scorer at the World Cup with six goals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

