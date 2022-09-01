Ghana Police holds all-female parade, honours first female recruits

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Sept. 01, GNA – The Ghana Police Service has held an all-female parade to climax the 70th anniversary celebration of the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) at the Police Training School in Accra.

The colourful ceremony which was held Thursday brought together dignitaries from sister institutions and some retired senior female police officers.

Awards were presented to the first 12 females recruited into the service: the surviving three who were present at the ceremony, and nine posthumously.

Below are some moments captured from the parade.

GNA

