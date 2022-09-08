EU’s Michel praises ‘Elizabeth the Steadfast’ on news of death

Brussels, Sept 8, (dpa/GNA) – Charles Michel, president of the European Council, paid tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II for her steadfastness over the decades.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide,” he said in a tweet.

“Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, also expressed her condolences. “Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she tweeted.

“Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all. The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond. She was truly Queen Elizabeth the Great. May she rest in peace.”

