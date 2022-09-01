GAC calls for abstracts for 2025 National HIV Response 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Sept 1, GNA – The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has called on stakeholders and the public to submit abstracts for the 2025 National HIV Response.

They are expected to help end the AIDS epidemic in the country.

Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director General of GAC, said all abstracts must be written in plain English and submitted to the Ghana AIDS Commission’s website, www.ghanaids.gov.gh.

The Director General made the call at the launch of the 5th National HIV and AIDS Research Conference (NHARCON) to be held on April 25 -28 2023.

The conference will be on the theme; “Achieving HIV Epidemic Control Amidst Emerging Health Threats.”

Dr Atuahene said submissions sent through fax, post, or email would not be accepted.

Authors of the selected abstracts would be informed via email and a list of accepted abstracts and authors would be published, he added

The Director General noted that “…the title of the presentation must be written in capital letters, followed by the author’s name, including surname and initials, as well as institution name and address.”

The Scientific Research option should include a background indicating the purpose and objectives of the research and the methods describing the setting, design, population, ethical considerations, data collection and methods of analysis used, he explained.

Dr Atuahene advised that the results and findings of the study must be in a summarised form.

The conclusions, briefly discussing the data and outcome of the study and emphasizing the significance for HIV prevention, treatment, support and implications of the results must all be in the Scientific Research option, he said

He said the second option must include a summary of the issues addressed by the abstract, a description of the project, lessons learnt and the possible steps for implementation.

Dr Atuahene said the body of the abstract text must be limited to 350 words and the title, limited to 50 words.

He urged interested persons to apply early to meet the November 30, 2022, deadline.

