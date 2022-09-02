‘Five Hours with Mario’ to spark international relationships

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Sept. 02, GNA – Theatre lovers are to be treated to ‘Five Hours with Mario’, an adaptation of renowned Spanish Writer. Miguel Delibes’ novel at the Accra International Conference Centre this weekend.

Celebrated Ghanaian Playwright, Latif Abubakar’s Globe Productions and the Spanish Embassy in Ghana are set to thrill with his latest theatrical piece.

The drama is expected to strengthen international relationships with the Embassy of Spain and Globe Productions, and deepen the Spain-Ghana relationship beyond traditional trades to the arts and culture.

Arguably the first adaptation to the Ghanaian and Afrocentric stages, the play seeks to make an impact not only in Ghana and Spain but across the world.

Featuring Actress Naa Ashorkor, the one cast play tells the story of Dzidzor, who after the death of her husband, Mario, watches over his body and sheds light on their respective personalities and their conflicts throughout their marriage.

The performances which entail fusions of music, comedy and drama, also seeks to combine traditional and contemporary arts to explore the dichotomy of rural and city life.

The play, considered as reflection of humanity, will be staged tomorrow, September 3, and Sunday September 4, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra at 4:00pm and 8:00pm respectively.

