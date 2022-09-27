Ending Child Labour: myth or reality?

Accra, Sept 27, GNA – A little boy was hawking party paraphernalia after 8:00pm during a delegates conference of one of the political parties held at the Accra Sports Stadium in July.

Considered a social norm that makes it acceptable for children to work to support their families in Ghana, child labour remains a problem that affects a significant number of children in Ghana.

Statistics from the United Nations Children’s Fund pegs child labour incidence in the country at some two million children.

Despite a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution in 2019 that unanimously declared and adopted 2021 as the year for the Elimination of Child Labour, many children like this boy remain victims of child labour in Ghana and Africa.

GNA

