Businessman remanded for allegedly engaging in ‘landgaurd’ activities

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.27, GNA — A 34-year-old businessman has been remanded into police custody by the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly engaging in ‘landguard’ activities.

Nathaniel Alabi is also alleged to have discharged guns in town.

The prosecution told the court that both the complainant, Stephen Derry, and the accused person resided at Santeo near Adjei Kojo, Accra.

It said on September 22, 2022, the complainant reported to the Ashaiman Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), that on September 19, 2022, whiles at Santeo, Alabi, wielding a gun and in the company of some young men came to his vicinity firing gun and claiming ownership of the land.

The prosecution said the accused person had ordered everyone to either vacate the land or renegotiate with him.

It said on September 22, 2022, the Accused person was arrested in connection with a similar case at Katamanso Police Station where the two weapons, which he used on September 19, 2022, were retrieved from him.

The prosecution prayed for the court to remand the Accused person, saying it had information that other victims were yet to report their cases and that his release would interfere with the investigation.

Counsel for the Accused person argued that the offence committed by the accused and others were all bailable and that his client was not a person who would flee from the jurisdiction.

He also said there were “persons of substance” ready to stand surety for the accused, but the Magistrate insisted that he be remanded to reappear on Friday September 30, 2022, to enable the police to conclude the investigation for the appropriate court to hear the case.

GNA

