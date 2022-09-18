Emerging crimes and terrorism call for increased demand for skilled police personnel  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Sept.18, GNA – The Ghana Police Service says emerging crimes, modern policing challenges, terrorism, cyber-related crimes and changes in the modus operandi of criminals are key issues confronting the successful delivery of services.

These issues are triggering the need for the personnel of the service to deliver services that are more diverse, complex, skilled and specialised to deal with current trends.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Edward Tabiri, Director-General in charge of Information and Communications and Technology (ICT) of the Ghana Police Service, said the Police Service envisaged raising a world of class standards that was all time ready with requisite knowledge and skills to deal with challenges and protect the peace of the people.

COP Tabiri, who was addressing the second batch of 2022 Recruits at the Ashanti Regional Police Training School in Kumasi, said terrorism had undeniably become a global threat, and Ghana would “not fold her arms and wait for the worse to happen.”

“It has thus become imperative to prepare our personnel to adequately respond to any such threat or attack,” he observed.

In view of this, all recruits as part of their basic training were sent to the High-Risk Operation Training School, where they were taken through various activities such as rappelling, mountaineering, jumping from moving vehicles, firing from moving vehicles to suppress or take cover among others.”

All 170 recruits, comprising 144 males and 26 females, passed out from the Training School.

COP Tabiri indicated that trainers underwent standardised recruit training modules and curriculum, underpinned by proactive policing strategies, accountability, professionalism and ethical conduct.

These soft skills were complemented with field and practical activities such as motorbike riding, driving, swimming, crowd control, incident and disaster management, crime scene management, traffic management, radio communication, and intelligence gathering, among others, to help personnel in modern policing skill to deal with crime and criminals.

He advised personnel to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in dealing with people to get the needed public support in discharging their duties.

He mentioned that the Police Administration was taking pragmatic steps to weed out miscreants and criminals masquerading in police uniforms from the Service to restore its reputation and good image.

In pursuit of this, it would not countenance any acts of bribery, extortion, corruptible activities, and police personnel involved in violent crimes such as robbery.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

