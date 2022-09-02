Discipline: Key in navigating Ghana out of the economic crisis – Dalex Finance  

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Sept. 2, GNA – Mr Kenneth Thompson, the Chief Executive (CEO) Dalex Finance, says discipline is key to getting the country out of the current economic difficulties.

He said to steer the country out of the economic challenges, the managers must employ discipline to ensure the economy is back on track.

The Dalex Chief Executive said this at the Monthly Stakeholders seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency to provide a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development.

Speaking on the topic: “Navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the International Monitory Fund,” Mr Thompson said, “looking through the economic crystal ball the state is in deep crisis because we are living beyond our means.

“State actors are not economically disciplined, and so far as we continue on this route we won’t be able to turn things around.”

Mr Thompson said the managers of the economy knew what to do to turn things around, but were still going around the problem.

He maintained that the pain of discipline is success and for that matter, with discipline the government could overcome the gruelling high cost of living, manifesting in soaring price jumps, the fall of the cedi, and low economic activities.

“IMF is a circus that attracts attention but doesn’t deliver anything, but with discipline and dedication we can build our own country without relying on foreign aid,” Mr Thompson stated.

Other speakers included Dr Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) who spoke on the topic: “Addressing the health needs of children, adolescents, and women, a sure way to build a healthy society” and Dr Joseph Swanzy, a General Medical Practitioner at IMAH, who spoke on “adolescent health issues and how to address it”.

The rest are Mr Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) who spoke on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

