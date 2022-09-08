Digital satellite pole near collapse at Tantra Hill 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.08, GNA — A digital satellite pole at Tantra Hill, adjacent the GOIL filling station within the Trobu Constituency is on the verge of collapse which may cause a calamity.

Residents say a vehicle rammed into it over three months ago.

However, after the accident, the vehicle was taken off the scene, the damaged pole was not replaced.

They have expressed fear that it may fall off soon and wreak havoc and are calling on authorities to come and fix the problem, a concerned resident said.

GNA

