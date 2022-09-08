“Dedicated Health Workers Clinic in offing” -GHS Boss 

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, Sept. 08, GNA – Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of Ghana Health Service, announced that measures are in place to establish dedicated Staff Clinic for all health workers in the country.

The Staff Clinic, he said, would provide free medical care for all health workers in the country.

He made the announcement at the 13th Anniversary Week Celebration and launching of Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) Fund in Accra.

Every year, on September 6, the HSWU celebrates the Week with presentations on topical and trending issues.

This year’s celebration was on the theme, “The Role of Unions in Promoting Socio-Economic Wellbeing of Members in times of Economic Crisis. “

Dr Aboagye applauded HSWU for their continuous dedication to providing critical services, adding, “without you, the work of the frontliners will not be complete.”

He said: “The only challenge is that your numbers are small, yet HSWU is still relevant and continues providing critical services in the country. You provide critical work…without you the frontliners will not perform well. “

The Director General, therefore, pledged the GHS’ resolve to work with the HSWU to enhance the wellbeing of its members.

Mr. Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of TUC (Ghana) expressed worry over Government’s inability to give out second tier monies deducted for the past eight months to Fund Managers for investments.

He said it meant that at the end of the day, workers would not get the expected revenue and income when they retire because the government refused to release the monies on time for investment.

He also complained about the government’s huge indebtedness to SSNIT, which he said was equally a worry to SSNIT itself because if nothing were done, it would affect workers’ pensions when they retired.

Mr Ansah, therefore, called on Unions to unite to resist any attempt to break their fronts and to overcome all impediments.

He congratulated HSWU for their week celebration and the launch of the Fund to support its members and urged them to find ways to support their retired members.

Mr Franklin Owusu-Ansah, the General Secretary, HSWU commended the past leaders of the Union for their hardworking and firm foundation they built for them to continue.

He said the Fund would help to reduce hardships on members and thereby improve their wellbeing.

He also called for unity among Unions and kicked against the issuance of Bargaining Certificates to breakaway unions by the Labour Department without recourse to the Unions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

