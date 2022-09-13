“Deal with” ‘cartel’ behind Aisha Huang’s escapades – Prof Aning  

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, Security Expert, has asked security services and the law courts to use the needed intelligence and legal powers to ensure that all persons behind Aisha Huang’s illegal activities in the country are punished.

Ms Huang, a Chinese national, alleged to be engaging in illegal mining, returned to Ghana [with a second national identification card – Ghana card] after her deportation six months ago.

She has since been remanded into police custody to reappear on September 14, 2022, together with three others.

Prof Aning alleged that Huang had support from people, including Ghanaians to in her illegal activities, therefore, investigations and prosecution should go beyond her.

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), said: “This woman’s danger to us needs to be elevated so that we can use the law as much as possible.”

“It is not only Aisha, let us identify Ghanaians who have facilitated her criminal enterprise. Let’s not make this a one man-show, let us understand the network,” Prof Aning advised.

“…But it is not only Aisha Huang. Let’s identify the Ghanaians who have facilitated her criminal enterprise, elevate this ability to infiltrate the State and its structures to a treasonable act,” the Security Expert said.

He said if her alleged collaborators were not punished by the law: “The signal that it sends is that any other person can come in, use any other means necessary and get access to our leaders.”

Ms Huang was deported in 2018 after the State said it was not interested in prosecuting her and four others who were said to have engaged in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

She, however, returned to the country, arrested and on Monday, September 5, remanded into custody by Accra Circuit Court together with Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei and Huiad Hua for their alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities.

Mr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Security and Governance, had said Ms Huang entered the country through an approved Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) check point, and that security agencies watched her movement, leading to her arrest.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, also said Ms Huang entered the Ashanti Region on August 31, 2022, and that she was arrested two days later, on September 2, 2022, at her home at Ahodwo in Kumasi at 6:50am.

According to the National Identification Authority (NIA) she visited an NIA registration centre in Tamale on August 25, 2022, to renew her Non-Citizen Identity Card [Ghana Card].

She, however, registered with a new name, Ruixia Huang and a new date of birth of November 07, 1975, which matched with the new Chinese passport she presented with the number EJ5891162.

Meanwhile, her details already in the NIA system had the name EN HUANG with July 07, 1986, as her date of birth.

GNA

