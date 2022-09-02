Couples urged to prioritise post-marital counseling 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 02, GNA – The Reverend Peter Enibo Gagara, the Northern Regional Director of Missions of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has admonished couples to prioritise post-marital counseling to reduce divorce, especially among Christians.

He said post-marital counseling afforded couples the needed platform to review their marriages and to chart a new path towards revitalising their unions.

Reverend Gagara, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said, “Whilst most people prefer premarital counseling, which prepares them for marriage, it is equally important for them to sustain their marriages through post-marital counseling.”

He said: “The inability of most couples to engage the services of professional and Biblical oriented counseling has led to several divorces and malfunctioning homes.”

He noted that the situation was a threat to national development, saying most of the young people involved in drug abuse, violence and crime were victims of broken homes.

Reverend Gagara advised couples to be prayerful, seek God’s guidance and intervention for their marriages, adding “A healthy marriage makes a healthy nation, and vice versa.”

