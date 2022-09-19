COMOG Chairman calls for unity among Muslims 

Accra, Sept 19, GNA – Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, Chairman of Coalition of Muslim Organisations of Ghana (COMOG) has called for unity among Muslims and their groups at all times to achieve development among themselves.

“I have taken the subject of unity as a personal concern, which is a value I will like to urge all of us Muslims to always endeavour to promote for a better society”.

Speaking at COMOG’s Muslim Ummah Consultative meeting in Accra, he said Islam could not be discussed without relating its foundation and survival to the contributions of Local Chiefs and Local Imams, be it at the Regional or District levels.

“I am inclined to believe that, the exclusion of these important groups in some deliberations in Islam is the cause of the high level of suspicion among the Muslim Ummah in recent times.”

Hajj Abdel-Rahman commended the efforts of all the Leaders of the Sects in Ghana for exhibiting a high sense of unity among themselves.

“Indeed, the peace we have in Ghana cannot be discussed without acknowledging the contributions of our Muslim Sects and their leaders. Again, it is important to appreciate the collective struggle for Unity among the Muslim Ummah in Ghana. May Allah reward us all.”

He said the formation of the National Muslim Conference and other associated activities that had taken centre-stage in the religious space in Ghana would take a sudden nose-dive if the implementation was grounded on some suspicious platforms.

“I do not intend to pre-empt the significance of your contributions, but it is important to visit the elements of the Deed produced at the first National Muslim Conference held in July 2021 to situate our objective of developing Islam in Ghana.

“In my sincere opinion, the affairs of Islam must not be tainted with political undertones and therefore Parliament or its Actors cannot be the ideal institution to determine the affairs of Islam in Ghana. I hope your contributions will relate this argument to the relevant constitutional provisions”.

He said the Deed Draft which was supposed to have been made known to the stakeholders to appreciate its content was hidden until the last hours during the conference before it was presented for ratification.

“This cannot be in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah, dwelling on the obligation for sincerity and trust.’

He commended the Executives of COMOG for providing the Muslim Ummah with the platform of unity to evaluate the emerging Politico-Islamic activities vis-á-vis their impact on Muslims and peace in Ghana and urged all to evaluate the activities on the face of Islam in Ghana and proffer the relevant measures that could be taken to promote unity and development for Muslims and Ghanaians.

GNA

