Bulgaria’s Belogradchik Rocks Host Annual Hot Air Balloon Fiesta

Belogradchik, Sept 25, (BTA/GNA) – An annual hot air balloon festival, called the Balloon Fiesta, took place at the Belogradchik rocks between September 22 and 25. This is the second year the event has been held at the spectacular location.

The Belogradchik Rocks are a group of interestingly shaped sandstone and conglomerate rock formations located on the western slopes of the Balkan Mountains near the town of Belogradchik in northwest Bulgaria. The location is also home to the Belogradchik Fortress, also known as Kaleto, an ancient fortress that roots back to the Roman empire. This is one of Bulgaria’s most spectacular locations with breathtaking views of both natural and historic monuments.

The Balloon Fiesta was carried out with the support of the America for Bulgaria Foundation and the municipality of Belogradchik. This year’s event featured 15 hot air balloons from Poland, Romania, Czechia , the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Bulgaria. Over 400 visitors took part in the hot air balloon rides, as well as in an electric bicycle tours paired with wine tasting, ATV rides and dragon boat rides along lake Rabisha, and other fun activities. The hot air balloon tours took place in the mornings and evenings, within the four days of the festival.

The Balloon Fiesta evenings included outdoor concerts and parties featuring the Vidin-based band The Faces, Ogranichitelna Zapoved [Restraining Order], and the a Latin dance party finale.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

