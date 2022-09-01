BDR commemorates September as Births and Deaths month

Accra, Sept. 1, GNA – The Births and Deaths Registry has earmarked the month of September as “Births and Deaths registration month.”

Instituted on the first of September 2004, the celebration aims at progressively educating and informing the public about the importance and the operations of the Births and Deaths Registry, a press release signed by Madam Henrietta Lamptey, Registrar, Birth and Death Registry, said.

The theme for this year’s celebration is, “Timely Births and Deaths registration: the key for building credible identification management systems.”

The release said the Registry as part of the commemoration would organise media engagements and community outreach initiatives that would ultimately bring the Registry closer to achieving its ultimate aim of attaining universal births and deaths registration in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

