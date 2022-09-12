Axim government hospital gets new surgical unit  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Axim (WR), Sept. 12, GNA – The Divisional Chief of Prestea Heman Traditional Area in the Prestea- Huni Municipality, Nana Nteboa Pra has called on traditional authorities to prioritise developmental projects in their various communities.

He said in the olden days, chiefs spearheaded wars to conquer, but today’s wars should be for the development of their communities in terms of education, health, roads and other infrastructure to earn the trust, confidence and respect of their people.

Nana Pra was speaking at the commissioning of the Axim Government Hospital’s new Surgical unit as part of activities of the 2022 Axim Kundum Festival Celebration.

He urged traditional authorities to emulate the noble act of Awulae Attibrukusu III, the paramount chief of Lower Axim area by ensuring that their communities advanced well in development.

“This will make the people know and understand that we think about their well-being and not always the case of libation pouring among other traditional cultures.”

Nana Pra admonished the authorities of the Hospital to take proper care of the facility to prolong its life span.

Ms. Esther Opoku Yeboah, a Nurse at the Hospital was grateful to the stakeholders for meeting a critical need in the health care delivery system in the area.

“We will no longer have to transfer almost every case to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital”, she added.

Mr Sarfo Hayford, an Officer from the Ghana National Gas Company said the company believed in investing in people and such would continue to solve most of the social needs of the area.

He said health delivery was vital to the company and as such had to respond to Awulae Attibrukusu’s appeal to support in making the surgical unit a reality.

Awulae Attibrukusu III, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim was enthused at achieving a critical need for the people of the area.

“We all know how important life is and the need to safeguard it …I am so happy and want to applaud all the sponsors who responded to my call”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

