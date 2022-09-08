Aqwaaba Ride begins operation in Accra  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sept 08, GNA — Mr. Patrick Osei Boamah, Chief Executive Officer of the Aqwaaba Ride Limited, has appealed to the government to adopt programmes that would support Ghanaian-owned businesses to help drive the agenda of economic prosperity.

He said the importance of creating more successful Ghanaian entrepreneurs could not be over-emphasized, adding that they become successful in one sector, they also invest in other sectors, therefore creating more jobs for more people.

Mr. Boamah made the appeal at the launch of the Aqwaaba Ride Limited and the commissioning of its ultra-modern office at Achimota in Accra on Tuesday.

The company has begun e-hailing operationx in Accra, Ho, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Techiman; and operations in Tamale and other towns will begin in due course.

E-hailing is the use of an Internet service to hail a taxi or book a ride in a private car on …

The company’s office has reception, sales, marketing, I.T. and general administration departments for business comfort.

Mr. Boamah said the development of the private sector has been recognized as the means to speed up the rapid industrialization desired by developing countries like Ghana.

He said in this light, Ghana embarked on the Structural Adjustment Programme in the late 1980s which gave prominence to the private sector as an engine of growth.

The Chief Executive Officer noted that since then, other policies and programmes have been instituted by successive governments to make the private sector drive the country’s economic prosperity.

Mr. Boamah said the company was in consultation with insurance and oil marketing companies to secure insurance for the drivers and their vehicles and have discounted fuel prices and pension pay in the long run.

He said ‘despite all challenges we are still determined to build the most powerful Ghanaian E-hailing business to be able to compete in the already established ones and make a meaningful impact in the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr. Boamah expressed the hope that the company would put in place appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their drivers.

Mr. Etornam James Flolu, Afadjato South Municipal Chief Executive commended the company for their initiative and urged Ghanaians to patronize made in products.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

